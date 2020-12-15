20 Denver metro area locations getting WiFi 'lift zones'

It's part of an effort to increase access for lower income families, especially during the coronavirus pandemic when remote learning is common.

COLORADO, USA — Twenty locations across the Denver metro area will be equipped with WiFi-connected "lift zones" by the end of the year, state and local leaders announced Tuesday.

Working with its network of nonprofit partners, Comcast is providing WiFi coverage at spaces like parks and recreation centers, Boys & Girls Clubs, Girls Inc., and other non-profit and community centers.

The move is expected to help thousands of low-income students get online, participate in distance learning, and do their homework when sites reopen and it’s safe to gather in a socially distanced manner.

“Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, students without access to broadband and computers experienced a homework gap that posed barriers to educational opportunity. Now, students need access to simply participate in the remote learning environment,” said Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser. “Access is just one piece of bridging the digital divide. Knowing what to do online, how to do it safely, and how to protect children and families from online fraud and abuse is of utmost importance, and I am proud to partner with Comcast on these efforts.”

Lift Zones sites are also being installed in communities throughout the Front Range, as well as statewide in Fort Collins, Colorado Springs and Pueblo. The initiative provides free connectivity inside partner community centers for the next three years.

"Giving students a safe place at City of Aurora recreation centers to access the WiFi they need is essential for ensuring Aurora's kids continue to learn despite the pandemic," said Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman. "We are grateful to Comcast for partnering with us on this valuable service to the community."

In addition to the Lift Zone sites, Comcast and Weiser also announced grants and resources valued at $150,000 to better support internet safety and digital literacy programs in Colorado.

Grants were awarded to the following organizations: