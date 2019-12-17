LONGMONT, Colo. — Yearbooks, often colorful and filled with messages from classmates, are typically designed to help students remember their school year.

But Andrew Goldin, a Longmont man whose cousin was killed at a school shooting, created a yearbook to memorialize the 37 people killed in school shootings across the U.S. in 2018.

“I just got tired of feeling paralyzed about it,” Goldin said. “I wanted to think of something that I can do.”

Goldin said he plans to mail the yearbook, which is currently on display at an exhibit exhibit at the DUMBO Building in Brooklyn, to politicians throughout the U.S. to promote a message to stop violence.

Julia Cordover, Goldin's cousin, was killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida where a teen gunman opened fire and killed 17 people. Fourteen others were wounded, five with life-threatening injuries, hospital officials said. Cordover was a student there at the time.

“Maybe that was the thing that spurred me to finally act,” Goldin said.

The yearbook memorializes the lives lost that year by omitting photos and instead utilizing a blank background with their names under it.

“Their pictures are not there,” Goldin said. “They’re not there anymore. Yearbooks are traditionally for what comes next. These children — most of these children — and adults don’t have anything coming next. Their lives were cut short.”

Goldin said the yearbook is also a message to “stop the violence.”

“This isn’t a partisan issue,” he said. “This is for all our leaders to act upon and fix this problem.

Goldin said he knows his idea isn’t the ultimate solution, but believes it’s part of it by making sure people never forget.

The 2018 yearbook is not publicly available for purchase, but Goldin said he plans to move the book around to different cities for more people to see.

