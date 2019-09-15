An El Paso County sheriff's deputy suffered moderate injuries in a head-on crash Sunday morning on U.S. 24 between the towns of Falcon and Peyton.

The crash happened at 5:06 a.m., when a sedan traveling west on U.S. 24 crossed the center line and hit the deputy's SUV, which was traveling east, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

The deputy was taken to a hospital by ambulance with moderate injuries, according to CSP. The driver of the other vehicle suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to a hospital.

U.S. 24 reopened about 8:30 a.m. Sunday between Elbert Road and Stapleton Road after clean-up and investigation of the crash.

