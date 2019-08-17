JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A soil sample taken from the eastern edge of Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge showed elevated levels of plutonium, according to a notice sent out by Jefferson Parkway authorities.

Parkway officials said they have notified the Colorado Dept. of Public Health and Environment(CDPHE) of an inconsistent test from one sample.

They said one result indicated elevated plutonium levels. A second test of soil from the same sample had a significantly lower result, which is consistent with all other test results officials have received so far.

The testing is being done in preparation for construction of Jefferson Parkway.

Jefferson Parkway is a planned toll road that will connect Highway 93 to Northwest Parkway.

The field tests are being done to establish baseline soil conditions in the Jefferson Parkway right of way.

The sample that showed elevated levels was taken from the Rocky Flats side of Indiana St. a couple miles north of 96th Ave.

The yellow dot on the map shows the location of the sample.

Jefferson Parkway

Nearly 250 samples have been taken since testing began in May.