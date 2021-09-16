'America's Got Talent' crowns a champion: Where did Josh Blue finish?

Denver-based comic Josh Blue was a finalist on the 16th season of "AGT."

LOS ANGELES — The votes are in and the winner of "America's Got Talent" is...

Magician Dustin Tavella.

Tavella was announced as the winner of “America’s Got Talent” season 16 Wednesday night on NBC.

Tavella wins the show’s $1 million grand prize and will join the “America’s Got Talent Las Vegas Live” stage show at Luxor Hotel and Casino.

"I’m so happy for Dustin, this will change his life and his family’s life," said Judge and Executive Producer Simon Cowell. "Next stop… Vegas!"

NBC said Tavella’s performance dates in Las Vegas, as well as the other season 16 fan favorites that will be joining, will be announced soon.

“America’s Got Talent Las Vegas Live” opens Nov. 4 and will run Wednesday – Sunday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. inside Luxor Theater.

Denver-based stand-up comedian Josh Blue was one of four finalists competing for the crown on Tuesday's performance show and Wednesday results show. The other finalists were aerialist Aidan Bryant, singer Brooke Simpson, and comedian Gina Brillon.

The winner of NBC’s "Last Comic Standing" in 2006, Blue has performed at venues across the country, including numerous sold-out shows at Denver's Comedy Works. Blue is known for his sarcastic comedy that breaks down stereotypes of those with disabilities.

“America’s Got Talent” was the most-watched summer program for the eighth consecutive year and is the most-watched summer broadcast unscripted program for the 16th consecutive year.

Auditions for the next season of “America’s Got Talent,” as well as the new “AGT: Extreme,” are currently underway. Interested acts can visit AGTAuditions.com to register for an upcoming audition city or to submit a video online.

If you missed Blue's "America's Got Talent" performances, you can view them below:

