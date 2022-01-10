"Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl" airs Monday, Jan. 31 at 9 p.m. on 9NEWS.

INDIANAPOLIS — NBC is honoring one of the world's most beloved entertainers in an upcoming primetime special.

"Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl" airs Monday, Jan. 31 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC stations and will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.

According to NBC, friends and stars will pay tribute to America's comedy sweetheart in the hourlong special, which will also include clips from White's decades-long career.

White, most famous for her roles in "The Golden Girls" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," suffered a stroke just days before her death, according to her death certificate.

The death certificate listed the legendary actress' cause of death as cerebrovascular accident, which is a medical term for a stroke involving a loss of blood flow to part of the brain. It's caused by blood clots and broken blood vessels in the brain.

According to the death certificate, the stroke occurred six days before her death at the age of 99. PEOPLE reported that a source said, "It was a mild stroke. She died peacefully in her sleep."

White's longtime agent and friend Jeff Witjas previously confirmed her death on New Year's Eve.

To honor the late actress on what would've been her 100th birthday, fans donated to animal welfare charities and shelters on Monday, Jan. 17 as part of what's been dubbed the #BettyWhiteChallenge.

It isn't exactly clear who started the #BettyWhiteChallenge on social media shortly after White's death on Dec. 31. However, the idea — to donate $5 to a local animal rescue organization in White's name on her birthday — quickly took off and drew support from celebrities like actors Mark Hamill and George Takei on Twitter.