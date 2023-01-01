Bill Cosby eyes comeback comedy tour in 2023

The controversial comedian made the announcement that he might be touring again.

The controversial comedian made the announcement that he might be touring again in a surprise interview on an internet radio show.

"WGH Talk" host Scott Spears talked with Cosby during his show on Dec. 28.

During the interview, Cosby was asked about the possibility of a comedy tour in 2023.

“Yes. Yes, because there’s so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do. Years ago, maybe 10 years ago, I found it was better to say it after I write it. And this is better to say it and not try to write it the same way to be read by others,” Cosby replied.

A representative for Cosby, Andrew Wyatt, told Variety that the comedian was in fact looking at the spring or summer of next year to start touring.

Cosby was convicted of sexual assault in a 2018 case that was later overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

The 85-year-old comedian served nearly three years in prison before being released in 2021, following the overturned conviction.

"When I come out of this, I feel that I will be able to perform and be the Bill Cosby, that my audience in person knows me to be," Cosby said in the interview.

Cosby now faces a new sex abuse lawsuit in New York filed by five women that alleges he sexually assaulted them early in their careers.

Earlier this year, a Los Angeles jury awarded $500,000 to a woman who said Cosby sexually abused her at the Playboy Mansion when she was a teenager in 1975.

The latest lawsuit, filed in early December, alleges that NBC, Kaufman Astoria Studios and Carsey-Werner Television “facilitated the sexual assault of women.”

It claims that the defendants failed to check Cosby's power and proclivities and failed to protect the women from being alone with him was because they profited from Cosby's work.

You can listen to the entire interview with Cosby here.

