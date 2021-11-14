The family is waiting for the autopsy results to determine how Hannah "sustained the injuries that caused her death," Deanna Daughtry wrote on her Instagram.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — "American Idol" star Chris Daughtry postponed a number of tour dates after the news of his daughter's sudden death, the band Daughtry said in a statement Saturday.

"Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry's daughter, Hannah, all currently scheduled shows this weekend for Daughtry has been postponed," the band wrote on their Twitter page.

"The Daughtry family thanks you for your understanding and respectfully asks for privacy during this difficult time."

As of now, no information on how Daughtry's daughter died has been released, and the investigation is still ongoing, according to the band.

The singer took to Instagram to leave a message to his late daughter and the fans.

"I am still processing the last 24 hours," Daughtry wrote. "I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken."

After having the chance to say goodbye to his mother, who recently died from cancer, the singer wrote the family never got to say goodbye to Hannah.

"Thank you all for your kind words and condolences. They are truly felt and appreciated," Daughtry wrote. "Hannah, I love you. I miss you. I wish I could hold you. This hurts so deeply."

The family is currently waiting for the autopsy results to determine how Hannah "sustained the injuries that caused her death," Deanna Daughtry said on her Instagram.

"My first born, I love you endlessly Hannah," she wrote. "Our hearts are broken."