Cinemark to reopen its Colorado movie theaters Friday

DENVER — Cinemark will reopen all of its nine Colorado movie theaters on Friday, Jan. 8, ending a nearly two-month closure due to Level Red restrictions across the state.
The theatres are reopening in accordance with updated local mandates and will be showing both new and classic films, according to Cinemark.
The reopening comes after public health restrictions were eased in 33 Colorado counties on Monday, Jan. 4. Under the current Level Orange, indoor theaters can operate at 25% capacity with a 50-person cap and 6-foot distancing between parties.
Most Colorado movie theaters first reopened in August after a nearly five-month closure. The theatres will once again reopen with "greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience," said Cinemark.
Cinemark said the current reopening will allow it to showcase this year’s newest films including "Wonder Woman 1984," "News of the World," "Promising Young Woman," "Monster Hunter" and more.
Tickets will be on sale starting Tuesday, Jan. 5 for standard showtimes and Private Watch Parties at Cinemark.com.
Colorado Cinemark locations:
- Aurora: Century Aurora
- Boulder: Century Boulder
- Colorado Springs: Cinemark Tinseltown
- Colorado Springs: Cinemark Carefree Circle
- Fort Collins: Cinemark Fort Collins
- Fort Collins: Cinemark Movie Bistro
- Greeley: Cinemark Greeley Mall
- Lakewood: Century 16 Belmar
- Pueblo: Cinemark Tinseltown
