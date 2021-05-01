Cinemark to reopen its Colorado movie theaters Friday

All of Cinemark's 9 Colorado theaters will reopen on Friday, Jan. 8 as counties move to Level Orange.

DENVER — Cinemark will reopen all of its nine Colorado movie theaters on Friday, Jan. 8, ending a nearly two-month closure due to Level Red restrictions across the state.

The theatres are reopening in accordance with updated local mandates and will be showing both new and classic films, according to Cinemark.

The reopening comes after public health restrictions were eased in 33 Colorado counties on Monday, Jan. 4. Under the current Level Orange, indoor theaters can operate at 25% capacity with a 50-person cap and 6-foot distancing between parties.

Most Colorado movie theaters first reopened in August after a nearly five-month closure. The theatres will once again reopen with "greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience," said Cinemark.

Cinemark said the current reopening will allow it to showcase this year’s newest films including "Wonder Woman 1984," "News of the World," "Promising Young Woman," "Monster Hunter" and more.

Tickets will be on sale starting Tuesday, Jan. 5 for standard showtimes and Private Watch Parties at Cinemark.com.

> Above video: Independent movie theaters another industry struggling

Colorado Cinemark locations:

Aurora: Century Aurora

Boulder: Century Boulder

Colorado Springs: Cinemark Tinseltown

Colorado Springs: Cinemark Carefree Circle

Fort Collins: Cinemark Fort Collins

Fort Collins: Cinemark Movie Bistro

Greeley: Cinemark Greeley Mall

Lakewood: Century 16 Belmar

Pueblo: Cinemark Tinseltown

