Peyton Manning, Luke Bryan to host CMA Awards

“Country Music’s Biggest Night” will be broadcast live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning and country music superstar Luke Bryan will team up this autumn on “Country Music’s Biggest Night.”

Manning and Bryan will host the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Bryan made the announcement Monday while hosting “Live with Kelly and Ryan.” Bryan, who is also a judge on “American Idol,” is hosting the CMA Awards for a second consecutive year, while Manning is a first-time host.

“I cannot wait to head to Nashville and take the CMA Awards stage alongside my friend Luke Bryan,” Manning said. “I am such a huge fan of Country Music, so to have the chance to stand among so many incredibly talented artists is an absolute honor.”

“Being a part of such a historical night that honors my peers and Country Music is such a privilege,” Bryan said. “When I was asked if Peyton Manning was someone I would consider co-hosting with I didn’t hesitate. We have become great friends through the years and what he brings to the table is gonna make it even more of a blast. I know he’s been to the CMA Awards before, but he’s never been with me. Hey Peyton, I hope you’re ready for the night of your life!”

Final nominees for the CMA Awards will be revealed in the coming weeks.

“'Country Music’s Biggest Night' will without a doubt live up to its expectation this year,” Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer, said. “During an evening when we celebrate the best of the best in Country Music, we are thrilled to have two award-winning hosts at the helm! I cannot wait to see what Luke and Peyton have up their sleeves, which I’m sure will be hilariously unpredictable and playfully energetic, just like the two of them.”

“Just when we thought we couldn’t top Luke’s explosive energy and signature charm as host of last year’s CMA Awards, we’re bringing him back alongside sports legend Peyton Manning for Country Music’s biggest night,” said Rob Mills, Walt Disney Television Executive Vice President, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment. “Their dynamic chemistry and magnetic friendship is the perfect anchor for this year’s star-studded show.”

