PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Since Dollywood closed as a precaution against the COVID-19 pandemic, many of you, especially those with season passes, have had questions.

Dollywood announced on Wednesday, April 29 that it is extending the validity of your current 2020 Season Pass through June 1, 2021. This extension also applies to the FREE Pre-K Imagination Season Pass.

Officials said there is nothing you need to do. Your pass will automatically be updated.

Dollywood does not have a reopening date set at this point.

The park also said it will also be sharing how to redeem your Summer Bring-A-Friend FREE as well as future plans for re-opening very soon.

