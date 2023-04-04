'Harry Potter' reboot on the way: Social media reacts

BURBANK, Calif. — Warner Bros. Discovery is preparing to make a "Harry Potter" television series and fans are not happy.
According to multiple reports, the new television project would be based on the best-selling "Harry Potter" books by J.K. Rowling.
Each season of the series would reportedly be based on one of the books. The series could become a franchise that would stretch for years with a new cast growing from childhood into adulthood.
Rowling would have some creative involvement with the series, according to Variety. An HBO Max spokesperson declined to comment.
Warner Bros. previously adapted the “Harry Potter” series into eight movies that made more than $7.7 billion at the box office, beginning with “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone” in 2001, and ending with “Harry and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2” in 2011.
Social media reaction to news of the "Harry Potter" reboot has been universally derided.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
9NEWS+
9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.
To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.
To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.