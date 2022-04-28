Former 'Saturday Night Live' star performs in Denver this weekend

DENVER — One of the top comedy stars of the last 30 years is coming to Denver this weekend for four standup shows.
"Saturday Night Live" and "The Critic" comedian Jon Lovitz is set to perform four shows at Comedy Works South at the Landmark from Thursday, April 28 through Saturday, April 30.
In addition to appearing in films such as "The Wedding Singer," "The Benchwarmers," and "Rat Race," Lovitz is known for numerous voice roles on "The Simpsons." Lovitz has also appeared on "NewsRadio," "Last Comic Standing," "Friends," "Seinfeld," and "The New Celebrity Apprentice."
Tickets for the Colorado performances are on sale at ComedyWorks.com.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
Broncos podcast: Klis' Mike Drop
Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.
HOW TO LISTEN