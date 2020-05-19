x
Guitarist Jorge Santana, brother of Carlos, dies at 68

Guitarist Jorge Santana, the younger brother Carlos Santana and whose his guitar riffs on the band Malo's 1972 hit "Suavecito" became a Chicano anthem, has died.

Carlos Santana announced on this Facebook page Friday that his brother died. He was 68.

The family says he died Thursday of natural causes. Born in in Jalisco, Mexico, Jorge Santana began playing guitar following his brother's footsteps.

He joined a San Francisco-based band that would later become Malo, which means "bad" in Spanish.

Their 1972 hit "Suavecito" became a staple for Mexican American cookouts, weddings and quinceaneras for generations throughout the American Southwest.

Santana later played with the New York-based salsa collective Fania All-Stars.

