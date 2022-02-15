The eight-week live music competition series begins Monday, March 21.

LOS ANGELES — NBC shared a first look at its upcoming music competition during Super Bowl LVI.

"American Song Contest," which premieres Monday, March 21 at 8 p.m. ET, will feature live music performances — representing all 50 states, five U.S. territories and the nation’s capital — competing to win the country’s vote for the best hit song.

Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg will host the eight-week series, with the finale set to air Monday, May 9.

The 56 acts (solo artist, duo or band), which will be named at a later time, will perform a new original song, celebrating the depth and variety of different styles and genres across America.

Based on "Eurovision Song Contest," the live competition will consist of three rounds: qualifying, semifinals and grand final, where one state or territory will emerge victorious.