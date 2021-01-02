x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Entertainment News

Knox County Mayor 'Kane' donates WWE appearance earnings to scholarships

Mayor Kane was back at it again Sunday night, making an appearance at WWE's Royal Rumble.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Mayor "Kane" returned to the wrestling ring Sunday night for WWE's Royal Rumble.

And Monday morning, there are some rumblings that the mayor will donate his earnings from his appearance to the Knox County Mayor's Applied Technology scholarship fund for TCAT Knoxville

Earlier this year, Mayor Glenn Jacobs made a $5,000 donation to start the scholarship. 

The scholarship helps a student of a Knox County employee, who is enrolled at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Knoxville.  

The Royal Rumble also featured familiar faces including University of Tennessee, Knoxville, graduate Bianca Nicole Blair Crawford, who won the Women's Royal Rumble Match after a new record-setting battle of 57 minutes. 

She will go on to compete in WrestleMania in April. 

You can catch a glimpse some of the highlights from the night below: 

Related Articles