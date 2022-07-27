Lincoln Financial Field to host WrestleMania 40 in 2024

The home of the Philadelphia Eagles, Lincoln Financial Field, is set to host WrestleMania 40 on April 6 and 7, 2024.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHILADELPHIA — Editor's note: The above video is from Feb. 23.

The home of the Philadelphia Eagles, Lincoln Financial Field, is set to host WrestleMania 40 on April 6 and 7, 2024, per a release from Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, the football team, the Philadelphia Convention and Visitor's Bureau, PHL Sports, and the WWE.

WrestleMania is a weeklong event that will include Friday Night SmackDown, the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony, and Monday Night Raw at the Wells Fargo Center, as well as other fan events at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

The WWE will also host multiple community outreach events, including hospital visits and bullying prevention rallies, during that week.

"The Philadelphia Eagles are thrilled to partner with WWE as WrestleMania makes its much-anticipated return to Philadelphia in 2024," Eagles President and PHL Sports Chair Don Smolenski said in a statement. "We are excited to help showcase the industry's most iconic event in front of a global viewing audience and look forward to providing WWE fans in attendance with a first-class experience at Lincoln Financial Field."

"We are proud to welcome WWE fans from around the world to Philadelphia to be a part of the historic 40th WrestleMania in 2024," Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney also said in a statement. "The weeklong series of events will help put a global spotlight on our great city while also generating a major impact for our local economy."

"The combination of Philadelphia's passionate fans joining forces with WWE's worldwide fan base will create an incredible electricity throughout the city for the events at Lincoln Financial Field, the Wells Fargo Center, and the Pennsylvania Convention Center," Philadelphia Convention and Visitor's Bureau President and CEO Gregg Caren added.

Over the past decade, WrestleMania has generated more than $1.25 billion in cumulative economic impact for the cities that have hosted WrestleMania, also according to the release.