Denver singles wanted for new season of Netflix show

The hit Netflix show is looking for "brave singles who are interested in a serious commitment."

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Denver singles could soon find a committed relationship on a television program.

Netflix reality dating show "Love is Blind" is casting in the Denver area.

The show's production company Kinetic Content said it's accepting applications in Denver, Minneapolis and St. Paul for an upcoming season.

"Attention all singles! Kinetic Content casting is back at it and accepting 'Love Is Blind' applications from not one, but three cities!" Kinetic Content said. "You heard that right! We are currently looking for brave singles who are interested in a serious commitment!"

"Love is Blind" has men and women meet other singles through walls, allowing them to talk, but not see, each other with a goal of falling in love without knowing what the other person looks like.

Once one of the singles proposes, they can see each other. Then, the newly engaged couple moves into an apartment for four weeks in the city where they live. At the end, the couple can either get married or reject each other at the altar.

Interested Colorado singles can fill out an online 78-question application.

The application has questions such as "Why are you still single?" and "What are your deal breakers?" and "Why do you need 'Love is Blind' in your life?"

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.