Netflix reveals release date, first look at Princess Diana in 'The Crown'

The fourth season of 'The Crown' arrives this November.

INDIANAPOLIS — Fans and followers of the royal family are getting their much-anticipated first look at Princess Diana's storyline on the fourth season of "The Crown."

Netflix released a 33-second teaser trailer Thursday morning, showcasing actress Emma Corrin as the Princess of Wales.

The monarchy. Above all else. @GillianA and Emma Corrin join Olivia Colman in Season Four of The Crown, arriving 15th November. pic.twitter.com/Z4RPvzb32R — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 20, 2020

The fourth season will debut on Netflix Sunday, Nov. 15.

Actress Gillian Anderson will also join the cast in the upcoming season as former prime minster Margaret Thatcher.