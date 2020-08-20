Netflix reveals release date, first look at Princess Diana in 'The Crown'

INDIANAPOLIS — Fans and followers of the royal family are getting their much-anticipated first look at Princess Diana's storyline on the fourth season of "The Crown."
Netflix released a 33-second teaser trailer Thursday morning, showcasing actress Emma Corrin as the Princess of Wales.
The fourth season will debut on Netflix Sunday, Nov. 15.
Actress Gillian Anderson will also join the cast in the upcoming season as former prime minster Margaret Thatcher.
The third season of "The Crown" earned 13 Primetime Emmy nominations, including acting nominations for Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter for their portrayals of Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret, respectively.