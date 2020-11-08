HANNA, AB — Nickelback is up to something.
A cryptic post on social media is stirring the internet on Tuesday.
The post features the Canadian rock band's logo with the words "FRIDAY 8/14."
Nickelback's last album, Feed the Machine, dropped in June 2017.
Last October, Billboard, citing Nielsen Music, reported that streams and sales for Nickelback's "Photograph" got a huge boost after President Trump tweeted a brief clip of the song as a dig at former Vice President Joe Biden.
Twitter eventually took down Trump's tweet, citing "valid copyright complaints sent to us by a copyright owner or their authorized representatives."
Reaction to Nickelback's pandemic-era social media post is mixed so far.
Others are excited for what could be happening on Friday, Aug. 14.
Tuesday morning, Nickelback posted an additional message on Twitter: a 12-second video with drums.
