QUIZ: What 'Star Wars' character are you?

"May the 4th be with you." It started as a simple pun, but is now a global holiday celebrating all things Star Wars.

COLORADO, USA — It's one of the better days on a Star Wars' fan's calendar: May 4.

If you don't know, Monday marks Star Wars Day due to the date pun on the phrase "May the Force Be With You."

We made a quiz to help you find out which Star Wars character you are.

Mobile users, take the quiz here: bit.ly/1I3hALl.

