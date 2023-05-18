The "Fast & Furious" actor joined other celebrities in Los Angeles as he was honored with a star on the Hollywood sidewalk.

LOS ANGELES — He may already be a star on records and movie screens, but now Chris "Ludacris" Bridges has a star etched in Hollywood lore forever.

The Atlanta rapper and "Fast & Furious" actor joined other celebrities in Los Angeles Thursday morning as he was honored with a star on the sidewalk of the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame.

He was joined by costars from the movie franchise, with the likes of Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, LL Cool J and Paul Walker's brother, Cody. Other celebrities such as Queen Latifah were also in attendance, along with his mother, wife and daughter.

Ludacris' dedication marks the 2,756th star recognized in Hollywood's illustrious history along the Walk of Fame that is featured on Hollywood Boulevard.

Ludacris has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide with singles such as "Get Back" and "Stand Up." The Hollywood Walk of Fame described Ludacris as a first-class entertainer whose imagination showed how rap music videos "should look and feel."

“Ludacris has been a pop culture staple for many years,” said Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “As both a rapper and actor, he has created some of our favorite music and film moments and we’re thrilled to welcome him to our historic landmark."

He's also known for his versatility that he displayed when he took on his first premiere acting job as fan-favorite Tej Parker in "2 Fast 2 Furious." He will act in his seventh film in the franchise, "Fast X" that will be released on May 20.

The man many known as simply "Luda" took to Instagram Thursday night to describe his appreciation for the magnitude of the day and what it truly meant to him.

Ludacris is also recognized for launching the educational platform "KidNation" and the animated series "Karma's World," which propelled to the top 10 on Netflix and earned him two NAACP Image Award nominations. He has also won a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for his performance in the film "Hustle & Flow."