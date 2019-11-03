DENVER — It's happening. Finally. Reel Big Fish AND Bowling For Soup are teaming up for a co-headlining tour spanning the nation, and YES they're making a stop in Denver at the Ogden Theater over the summer.

Alternative Press pre-sale tickets go on sale March 13 and 14 while general admission tickets will be made available for purchase on Friday, March 15. Tickets are $35 plus fees (day-of is $40) and the shows are 16 and up.

Find tickets online at this link or the Ogden's website.

Most famous for their mid-2000s smash, "1985," Bowling For Soup are teaming up with ska-punk rockers Reel Big Fish for a tour almost 30 years in the making (Reel formed in 1991 and Bowling in 1994).

The tour kicks off June 19 in Fort Lauderdale with Nerf Herder as an opening act. For the Denver date, MEST is taking over as the opener.

