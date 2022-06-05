'Doctor Strange' star to host 'Saturday Night Live'

x
The Oscar nominee and 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' star has arrived at NBC's Studio 8H.

NEW YORK — After two weekends off, "Saturday Night Live" is back this weekend with an Oscar nominee at the helm.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" star Benedict Cumberbatch will host "SNL" live from Studio 8H at Rockefeller Center on Saturday, May 7.

The Academy Award nominee for "The Power of the Dog" previously hosted the sketch comedy show in 2016, when the first "Doctor Strange" film was released. Cumberbatch also popped up for a cameo as a member of the audience during the season 43 finale in May 2018.

Cumberbatch will be joined by musical guest Arcade Fire on Saturday. The rock band is making its fifth appearance as a musical guest.

"Saturday Night Live" airs Saturday, May 7, live in all time zones at 11:30 p.m. ET.

