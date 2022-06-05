'Doctor Strange' star to host 'Saturday Night Live'

The Oscar nominee and 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' star has arrived at NBC's Studio 8H.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW YORK — After two weekends off, "Saturday Night Live" is back this weekend with an Oscar nominee at the helm.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" star Benedict Cumberbatch will host "SNL" live from Studio 8H at Rockefeller Center on Saturday, May 7.

The Academy Award nominee for "The Power of the Dog" previously hosted the sketch comedy show in 2016, when the first "Doctor Strange" film was released. Cumberbatch also popped up for a cameo as a member of the audience during the season 43 finale in May 2018.

Cumberbatch will be joined by musical guest Arcade Fire on Saturday. The rock band is making its fifth appearance as a musical guest.

"Saturday Night Live" airs Saturday, May 7, live in all time zones at 11:30 p.m. ET.

S A T U R D A Y

Benedict Cumberbatch and @arcadefire! pic.twitter.com/IfRUQX6yZM — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 6, 2022

🔜 Benedict Cumberbatch 🔜 pic.twitter.com/hueTSB1NTS — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) May 4, 2022

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: It Takes A Village

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.