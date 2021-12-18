Saturday Night Live won't have live audience, musical guest due to COVID concerns

SNL also said there would be "limited cast and crew" for the final episode of the year.

NEW YORK — Some key elements will be missing from 2021's final episode of Saturday Night Live, and the COVID-19 pandemic is to blame.

"Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight's taping of "Saturday Night Live" and the show will have limited cast and crew," the show tweeted Saturday afternoon.

NBC's long-running sketch comedy show later shared a tweet from musical guest Charli XCX announcing that she would not be performing.

"due to the limited crew at tonight's taping of snl my musical performances will no longer be able to go ahead. i am devastated and heartbroken," it read in part.

SNL also tweeted that the show "continues to follow all government safety guidelines in addition to a rigorous testing protocol."

Paul Rudd is set to host the show, now in its 47th season, for the fifth time.

