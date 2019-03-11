NEW YORK — Earlier in the week, the University of Arizona, fondly referred to as "U of A" since, ever, has decided it does not want to be referred to as "U of A" or "UA" in the headlines anymore.

To be specific, the university wants "UArizona" to replace "UA" or "U of A" in press headlines and articles. This will have little to no effect on sports references or merchandise.

On NBC's "Saturday Night Live," comedian Colin Jost had some fun with the announcement on the show's "Weekend Update" segment.

"Is it just me or does UArizona sound like a punchline to a joke about Arizona stereotypes?" Jost joked. "Like, if you've ever gotten a DUI on a golf cart, UArizona."

You can watch the clip below beginning at the 0:55 second mark.

In Jost's defense, he may not be totally wrong about the golf cart DUI stereotype.

There's this story from July 2016 about a man under the influence stealing and crashing a golf cart.

There's also this one from Feb. 2017 about an Indianapolis Colts player who stole a golf cart while drunk in Scottsdale.

There have also been multiple stories related to people driving golf carts on highways, but not showing signs of impairment, over the last couple years.

The University of Arizona or UArizona says the name change will set it apart in searches from other entities that us the "UA" abbreviation. A quick Google search of "UA" brings back top results for Under Armour and United Airlines along with the university.