Here are the first hosts, musical guests of 'Saturday Night Live' season 49

“Saturday Night Live” won the 2022 Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW YORK — After a five-month layoff, we have our first look at the 49th season of "Saturday Night Live."

The 49th season of "SNL" will premiere Oct. 14 with host Pete Davidson.

Davidson was a "Saturday Night Live" cast member for eight seasons until he announced he was leaving in May 2022. This will be his first time hosting the sketch comedy series after his scheduled appearance on the show was canceled May 6 when the show went dark amid the writers strike.

Ice Spice will perform as “SNL” musical guest for the first time on Oct. 14. Ice Spice was named Best New Artist at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

Bad Bunny will do double duty on Oct. 21 for his “SNL” hosting debut and second musical guest appearance.

NBC has also announced Chloe Troast has joined the cast of "Saturday Night Live" as a featured player. The entire "SNL" cast from last season is back this year.

“Saturday Night Live” won the 2022 Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.

Season 49 starts next week!!! pic.twitter.com/4YJgVumluS — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 4, 2023

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.