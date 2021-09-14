Chris Perez is hoping they can "work together to continue to honor and celebrate the legacy of Selena."

SAN ANTONIO — In a tweet Tuesday afternoon, Selena Quintanilla-Perez's husband made a big announcement. Chris Perez said in part, "I have amicably resolved my legal dispute with the Quintanilla family."

The news dropped at 2 p.m. and the tweet started blowing up on the social media platform – with lots of support for Perez and questions too.

Over the years since her death in 1995, lawsuits between Perez and the singer's father over her estate made headlines.

He also referred to his connection to the Quintanilla family and his hopes for the future.

"Now that these issues are behind us, going forward, my hope, and the hope of the Quintanilla family, is for us to work together to continue to honor and celebrate the legacy of Selena," he tweeted.

A tweet from @Selatina questioned if more of Selena's music will now be available.

Wait does this mean we can get Ya No and Puede Ser on streaming??? (Assuming this is the reason why they’re unavailable in certain regions) — Selatina (@latinpopqueens) September 14, 2021

Others expressed their reaction to the news.

I'm so happy everyone could resolve the issues for the sake of Selena's legacy 💜💜 — KelleyRogersHeaven (@AngelXOXO33) September 14, 2021

In 2018, Perez sat down with KENS 5 to talk about how her legacy continues to live on decades later. He also said he had trouble listening to sounds that remind him of his late wife.

Selena was tragically killed on March 31, 1995 in Corpus Christi, just days before her 24th birthday, but is still celebrated and honored more than 20 years later. A two-series Netflix show that debuted in December 2020 chronicles her life and rise to fame. It also focused on the tension between her father and husband.