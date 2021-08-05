Trey Parker, Matt Stone getting nearly $1 billion to make 6 more seasons of South Park, 14 movies

Colorado natives Trey Parker and Matt Stone will be busy creating new episodes of their Comedy Central series, and "South Park original" films for Paramount+.

DENVER — Colorado natives Trey Parker and Matt Stone will be busy making new episodes of South Park, along with multiple movies, after inking a massive six-year deal with ViacomCBS worth more than $900 million, according to multiple reports.

The Comedy Central show, which will premier it's 25th season in 2022, is being extended through it's 30th season.

In addition, Parker and Stone agreed to make 14 "South Park original" movies that will premier on the Paramount+ streaming service, with the first two scheduled to drop later this year.

> Video above: South Park creators could buy Casa Bonita.

“Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we’re really happy that they’ve made a commitment to us for the next 75 years,” Parker and Stone said in a statement. “When we came to ViacomCBS with a different way to produce the show during the pandemic, Chris (McCarthy), Nina (Diaz), Keyes (Hill-Edgar) and Tanya (Giles) were immediately supportive and enabled us to try something new that turned out to be really well received. We can’t wait to get back to doing traditional South Park episodes but now we can also try out new formats. It’s great to have partners who will always take a chance with us.”

South Park has been nominated for 19 Emmy Awards since premiering in August of 1997, winning five, and also received a Peabody Award in 2005.

The deal is the latest sign of support for ViacomCBS' streaming service, which changed its named from CBS All Access in March.

Paramount+ has two pricing tiers — $9.99 per month without ads, and $4.99 per month with ads.

In February, ViacomCBS announced 50 original series will premiere on the streaming service over the next two years, with 36 of those debuting in 2021.

Other series coming to Paramount+ include a revival of the popular sitcom Frasier starring Kelsey Grammer, a new Reno 911! special based on the Comedy Central series and a show based on the Xbox video game franchise Halo.

A few new series inspired by Nickelodeon properties will also make their way to the streaming platform including a computer-animated series based on the Rugrats, and live-action shows based on The Fairly OddParents and Dora the Explorer.

