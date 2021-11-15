'This Is Us' gets final season premiere date

NBC announced the premiere date for the sixth and final season of "This Is Us."

LOS ANGELES — NBC announced the premiere date for the sixth and final season of "This Is Us."

The family drama will premiere Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. ET and air every Tuesday through May 24, except for Feb. 8 and Feb. 15 during the Beijing Winter Olympics.

"This Is Us" follows the Pearson family across several decades and stars an ensemble cast featuring Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Sullivan.

"This Is Us" has been nominated for 38 Primetime Emmy Awards for its first five seasons, with Brown winning Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2017.