'This Is Us' star Niles Fitch to be Disney's first live-action black prince

The young Randall Pearson will appear in "Secret Society of Second-Born Royals."

"This Is Us" star Niles Fitch will be Disney's first live-action black prince.

Fitch, who plays teenaged Randall Pearson on the NBC drama, will appear this summer in "Secret Society of Second-Born Royals" which will stream on Disney+ this summer. Fitch will play Prince Tuma, described as charismatic but self-centered.

"Welcome Disney’s first Black prince @disneyplus," Fitch wrote on his Instagram page, highlighting an article from Entertainment Weekly.