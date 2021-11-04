TAMPA, Fla. — Showers and storms couldn’t stop WrestleMania 37 from happening.
Some 25,000 fans were at Raymond James Stadium to take in night one of the two-night event. Those fans had to wait a little longer than anticipated though when thunder rolled through the area.
Everyone was asked to leave their seats and congregate in the concourse undercover. Masks were required to stay on and social distancing was encouraged. After a brief, less than 30-minute delay, fans were welcomed back to their seats.
Tampa’s own WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil welcomed fans back as they took their seats as a co-host, alongside WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.
Even though only 25,000 fans were allowed inside Raymond James Stadium as a COVID-19 safety precaution, those fans made their voices heard with cheers and boos. For many, the event was long-awaited.
Last year, WrestleMania 36 was supposed to be hosted in Tampa in front of fans. However, when the pandemic hit, the event was moved to Orlando and held without any live fans in the stands.
The last time WrestleMania was held in front of fans, was in 2019. It was estimated that WrestleMania generated over $165 million for the host area of New Jersey. This year’s two-day event is not expected to bring in as much because the event is smaller due to COVID-19.
What other people are reading right now:
- Person injured, 20 homes damages after strong storms sweep through Bradenton
- Damaging winds, tornadoes among Tampa Bay's severe weather threats this weekend
- Watch: Large waterspout comes ashore in Panama City Beach
- A gift amid grief: Wife of fallen Tampa Police Officer Jesse Madsen speaks one month after deadly crash
- Matt Gaetz vows to fight, tries to stay on offensive amid scandal
- Getting your second dose of COVID-19 vaccine? Here's what to expect
- Pumping of wastewater from Piney Point put on pause
- Hurricane experts predict an above-average 2021 Atlantic hurricane season
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter