TOLEDO, Ohio — World Wrestling Entertainment is presenting the two biggest nights of the professional wrestling calendar this weekend when WrestleMania 39 kicks off from Inglewood, Calif. WTOL 11 Senior Digital Producer Jay Skebba and Digital Content Producer Andrew Bailey give their thoughts on the card below.

Which match will steal the show?

JS: Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

In an era of flippy wrestling that more closely resembles synchronized tumbling routines, these three are a breath of fresh air.

Gunther might be my favorite full-time wrestler today. His work in the ring is impeccable and his mic skills are underrated. You don't see many wrestlers like this anymore.

Drew and Sheamus are similar in style and this should be an old school brawl between three huge guys you'd see in any territory during the 1970s and 80s.

AB: Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

We've already seen Gunther and Sheamus beat the crap out of each other in a match full of deafening chops that ended with beet-red chests and the assurance that a high-five from Gunther is the equivalent of being hit by a truck.

Take everything that made Gunther vs. Sheamus steal the show at Clash at the Castle and throw another big hoss into the mix. I expect Gunther to retain, but all three of these massive dudes will likely come out of this looking great.

Aside from what will make this great work-wise, there's some intrigue going into this. Where will Drew and Sheamus stand after it's all said and done?

Which match will disappoint?

JS: Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

At 45 years old, Lesnar is still a spectacle and one of the biggest box office attractions in the business. And I've really enjoyed the "Cowboy Brock" gimmick.

But Omos is just not ready. At 7-foot-3 and 400 pounds, he looks like a million dollars. But every time he gets in the ring, you're reminded that's where the mystique ends. He needs to put in two or three years at the performance center. Hopefully we'll at least get to see Brock hit the F5 on the Nigerian Giant.

AB: Austin Theory vs. John Cena

It's not that this match will be bad. It's that I could not care less.

The U.S. Championship is around the waist of someone who is just not ready for it yet. Theory's booking as of late certainly hasn't helped him, either. He has the potential to be a star one day, but he was pushed far too early and it killed him as a character.

These two could have a fine enough match. They're both solid workers and Cena is Cena. If Cena goes over, it's the classic WWE trope of a legend burying younger talent to the point of no recovery. I like Cena, but what will he do with a mid-card title reign when he's a Hollywood man now who only pokes his head back in for the occasional pop?

And if Theory wins, he'll certainly get heat, although not the kind of heat a heel wants. But that's the best possible outcome for this match: Theory retains and drops the belt soon to someone more exciting. LA Knight, anyone? YEAH!

How would you book all-things Bloodline?

JS: I assume Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn against the Usos will be one of the Night 1 main events, so I'll start there.

The build for this match was kind of lukewarm, but I loved the angle they shot with Cody Rhodes on the March 17 Smackdown. I feel like Owens and Zayn are on-and-off more than Ross and Rachel, but it makes sense for them to team up to take down 20% of the Bloodline. Plus the fans want to see them fight together, and sometimes giving the fans exactly what they want is the right thing to do. I'll pick up on that theme later.

I think Owens and Zayn have to get the win here. The Usos have been tag champs for over 600 days, but they don't feel like strong champions to me. They're talented, but rarely defend the belts and they're often portrayed as Roman Reigns' flunkies who get beat up all the time. It's hard for me to see them as top stars deserving a title reign this long.

The fans have wanted to see Sami Zayn prevail for so long and he's done an incredible job getting himself over. It's time for the payoff. I would have Cody play a role in the challengers winning the gold to get even more positive reactions for Night 2.

I have loved every minute of the build for Reigns-Rhodes. Triple H (and probably Paul Heyman) deserve a lot of credit for how they seamlessly interjected Cody into this storyline without the fans turning on him in favor of Sami.

Rhodes' recent promos have been some of the best work of his career because everything he says is true. His dad really did have the title stolen from him at the Garden. He did run away from WWE because he couldn't get over. He did run back years later when AEW fans rejected him.

But he's back now and he feels like one of the biggest stars in wrestling. There's nobody left for Roman to beat and the fans want to see Cody Rhodes "finish the story," as he likes to say. Put the belt on him and keep it on him at least until SummerSlam.

AB: Cody is a star and a worthy babyface to end Roman's reign and carry the company. But he's not the most worthy; Sami Zayn is. WWE has done an impressive job building the Cody/Roman match while balancing the Sami/Bloodline angle without cooling down either. Triple H and Vince might not see Sami as the top star of WWE, but the fans do and they show that with just how over Sami is.

Cody doesn't feel like he's been awkwardly shoved into the story -- I think they did the best they could given his injury. But when you put him and Sami next to each other as babyfaces chasing the biggest title in the company, Sami has far more build and emotion as a challenger to Roman, who manipulated Sami into thinking he had something to prove to the Bloodline.

Having the payoff for Sami's storyline be winning the tag belts with Kevin Owens will be awesome, yes. But it'll leave us all wondering, what if Sami beats Roman to become the Undisputed WWE champion? There's no better payoff than Sami toppling the Tribal Chief and capturing the big one.

So, let's start back at the Royal Rumble. Roman could order Sami to enter the match and try to win, both to stop threats like Gunther from winning and so a member of the Bloodline could forfeit their title shot or just lay down for Roman at Mania. The post-match angle in the Rumble main event goes mostly the same, but Sami is riding the high of winning the Rumble and mouths off at Roman for being too cruel and gets beaten down for being a weak liability to the group. Sami demands his title shot early; he wants revenge as soon as he can get it. The two main-event Elimination Chamber the same way and Roman gets a dirty pin with the Bloodline's help. But, Roman has cheated one too many times to retain and Adam Pearce gives Sami a rematch on night two of Mania.

Running in tandem with the build to that match is the will-they-or-won't-they of Sami and KO re-teaming to challenge the Usos for the tag championships on night one of Mania. They do, and they beat the Usos (with KO taking his requisite brutal bump that makes us all squeamish), which causes a rift in the Bloodline in one of the most important moments in their dominant run.

Roman is all alone on night two and Sami finally pins Roman clean with a Helluva Kick.

We haven't forgotten about Cody, though. With the Bloodline destroyed and Roman written off of TV for a few weeks and out of the picture, Cody can challenge and beat Sami at Backlash on May 6 or even a Monday Night Raw. Sami gets the massive pop and payoff for the best long-term storytelling WWE has done in at least a decade and serves as a transitional champion for a longer Cody reign.

Who comes out of WrestleMania looking the strongest?

JS: Rhea Ripley

Ever since Edge left the Judgement Day, the stable hasn't clicked for me. But Rhea Ripley is the one glaring exception.

She's got an incredible look - one that will probably land her in Hollywood at some point - and has become one of the best workers in all of women's wrestling. When Rhea faced Charlotte Flair the first time at WrestleMania 36, Rhea wasn't ready for the top spot on the women's side yet. She is now, and this feels like a real passing of the torch moment. Expect her to go over in an outstanding wrestling match and keep the title for a long time.

AB: Rhea Ripley

I'm also going to have to go with Rhea on this one.

Her Rumble win was a highlight of that pay-per-view for me. Out of the entire Judgement Day stable, she has the highest ceiling right now. Her star has been on the rise and she's poised for a great singles run.

She's effectively intimidating and is the kind of worker that can get a solid match out of even mediocre workers.

I'm expecting this Mania match to harken back to the previous time she faced Charlotte Flair on the grandest stage of them all. Charlotte was simply just a better wrestler in storyline than Rhea at the time, but now the two are on an even playing field and it's time for one of the biggest women's stars since the Women's Revolution to be out-worked by a younger talent.

Out with the old, in with the new, I say (Charlotte isn't really old and Rhea isn't exactly new, per se, but you know what I mean).

Who is not on the card that should be?

JS: LA Knight is a great worker and his mic skills might be unrivaled in WWE. I'm glad he's not stuck in the Maximum Male Models nonsense anymore, but I still don't understand the way he's been booked lately, doing jobs to guys like Xavier Woods. He's gotten himself over with the crowd and they're reacting to him. Knight should have a match on this card that sets up a massive push.

AB: Johnny Gargano has been treated like an afterthought on the main roster and that is a crime. Sure, he will serve as a huge boost for Grayson Waller in NXT, but there are other guys who could do the same thing. Gargano is an everyman wrestler and he could be a top babyface if he wasn't treated like a lifetime mid-carder. WWE has already done this to underrated talents like Dolph Ziggler. Don't make the same mistake with Gargano. Also, he's an Ohio guy. We love to see an Ohio guy.

Predict the men's and women's main events for WrestleMania 40

JS: Roman Reigns vs. The Rock and Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks

AB: Cody Rhodes vs. Jay White and Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair

