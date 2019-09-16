DENVER — World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has announced its annual superstar draft will be held in Denver next month.

The WWE Draft will be held over two nights in October including one at Pepsi Center in Denver as part of the company's Monday Night Raw event.

The draft will determine the WWE Superstars that compete for Raw and SmackDown, which feature distinct casts, unique storylines and dedicated writing teams, according to WWE.

The first night of the draft will commence on Friday, Oct. 11 from Las Vegas during Friday Night SmackDown.

The second night of the draft gets underway at 4:30 p.m. at Pepsi Center on Monday, Oct. 14. WWE Superstars Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin, and Lacey Evans are among those set to appear in Denver.

Tickets for Monday Night Raw are on sale now at AltitudeTickets.com starting at $20.

A second show, "WWE Live," is set to take place at Broomfield's 1st Bank Center on Sunday, Oct. 13. Superstars set to appear Sunday night include Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin, Lacey Evans, AJ Styles, Ricochet, Bray Wyatt, Cesaro, Nikki Cross, Natalya, Alexa Bliss and more.

