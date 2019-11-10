BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The WWE live event scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 13th at 1st Bank Center in Broomfield has been cancelled "due to a scheduling conflict," according to ticketing service AXS.

The WWE now has a "WWE Live Supershow" scheduled in Amarillo, Texas, on Sunday, Oct. 13 with superstars of both the Raw and SmackDown brands.

WWE Monday Night Raw is still scheduled for Monday, Oct. 14 at Pepsi Center in Denver where the company will hold its its annual superstar draft.

RELATED | 9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: October 11-13

WWE Superstars Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Braun Strowman, Baron Corbin, and Lacey Evans are among those set to appear in Denver on Monday. Tickets are still available at AltitudeTickets.com starting at $20.

The WWE Draft will determine the WWE superstars that compete for Raw and SmackDown, which feature distinct casts, unique storylines and dedicated writing teams, according to WWE. The first night of the draft will commence on Friday, Oct. 11 from Las Vegas during Friday Night SmackDown.

PREVIOUS | WWE Draft to take place at Pepsi Center in October

RELATED | WWE announces 2 Colorado events in October

RELATED | WWE star John Cena surprises Colorado Springs officer who is recovering after being shot in head

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Colorado Guide

RELATED: 9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: October 11-13