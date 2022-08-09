This will be the fourth time that Royal Rumble has been held in San Antonio and the third time the event has been hosted at the Alamodome.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio announced the return of Royal Rumble on Saturday, January 28, 2023. This will be the fourth time that Royal Rumble has been held in San Antonio and the third time the event has been hosted at the Alamodome.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, September 30 at 10 a.m.

Visit their website to learn more about pre-sale opportunities.

In addition, Royal Rumble Priority Passes will be available this Friday, September 9 at noon, before tickets go on sale to the general public through official Priority Pass hospitality provider On Location.

The priority pass includes premier seating, a dedicated stadium entrance, premium hospitality offerings and meet and greets with WWE Superstars and Legends. CLICK HERE to learn more about it.

“We are thrilled to bring back one of WWE’s most exciting events of the year to San Antonio,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “Royal Rumble will bring tens of thousands of WWE fans from around the world to the Alamodome, bringing both an incredible economic boost to our beautiful city and community outreach events that will give back in a multitude of ways.”

“WWE is honored that Royal Rumble will serve as one of the cornerstones of the Alamodome’s 30th Anniversary celebration,” said WWE Executive Vice President of Special Events John P. Saboor. “We are thankful to Mayor Nirenberg, Steve Zito and the entire staff at the Alamodome who were essential in making this historic return to San Antonio possible.”

