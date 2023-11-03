The 24th class into the WWE Hall of Fame will be inducted Friday night preceding WrestleMania 39.

SAN DIEGO — In a historic first for Chula Vista, hometown hero Rey Mysterio will be inducted in to the WWE Hall of Fame.

Mysterio was announced as the first inductee into the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame on Friday evening.

WWE holds it's annual Hall of Fame Ceremony during Wrestlemania weekend, a two night event. This year, Wrestlemania will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Mysterio, in his colorful masks, has been an icon to wrestling fans across the world for decades, transcending sports entertainment around the globe. Mysterio is best known for his high flying moves, synonymous with Lucha Libre wrestling in Mexico.

Mysterio has honored his hometown in front of fans around the world for years, winning world championships with his signature finishing move called the "619".

Here at home, Mysterio has continued to advocate for the City of Chula Vista and making a difference with Autism Awareness.

In 2019, the City of Chula Vista proclaimed June 19, 'Rey Mysterio Day'.

Mysterio will be inducted into the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame on March 31 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

