Entertainment News

WWE's 'Triple H' recovering after 'cardiac event'

The WWE legend was hospitalized after an "episode" that was "caused by a genetic heart issue," according to the sports entertainment company.

WASHINGTON — World Wrestling Entertainment star Paul "Triple H" Levesque is recovering from surgery after suffering a "cardiac event," the company announced Wednesday

“Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event," WWE said in a statement. "The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery.”

No further details about his condition have been released, as of Wednesday evening. 

Levesque, 52, currently serves as WWE's Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development. He wrestled for years as "Triple H" and was a 14-time world champion. In recent years, he's made sporadic in-ring appearances. He last wrestled in a match against Randy Orton in January

Levesque also serves as an executive producer of WWE's NXT and NXT UK brands. NXT is currently undergoing a rebranding, and is set to debut a new look next week. 

Credit: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2018, file photo, Paul "Triple H" Levesque in Pasadena, Calif.

Levesque married Stephanie McMahon, daughter of WWE CEO Vince McMahon, in 2003. The couple has three daughters together, according to Sports Illustrated. 

