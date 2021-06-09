30-year-old Jane Marczewski earned a standing ovation for an original song, which she performed after telling the judges she has been battling cancer.

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Golden confetti filled the air as 30-year-old Jane Marczewski – a native of Zanesville, Ohio – earned the Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell during the audition rounds on America’s Got Talent.

Her special moment came after singing an original song titled It’s OK, which she said is the story about the last year of her life. That’s when Nightbirde also revealed her battle with cancer.

“Last time they checked, I had some cancer in my lungs, my spine and my liver,” she said.

But she refused to let the illness define her.

“It’s important that everyone knows I’m so much more than the bad things that happen to me,” she said.

Her performance ultimately brought all four judges to their feet with Cowell saying her voice is “absolutely stunning.” Watch Nightbirde's full audition below:

“There have been some great singers this year,” Cowell continued. “I’m not going to give you a yes. I’m going to give you something else.”

That’s when he stood up and slammed the Golden Buzzer, which means Nightbirde automatically advances to the live shows.

“Everything about that was really special,” he told her while offering a hug on stage.

It was an emotional moment made even more special by her positive attitude.

“You can’t wait until life isn’t hard anymore before you decide to be happy,” she said.

Congratulations, Nightbirde!