Weld County — An erotica writer and publisher based in Weld County has pleaded not guilty to bilking more than $125,000 in royalties from her clients.

Jana Koretko is charged with two dozen counts, including theft, money laundering and tax evasion, according to a news release from the Weld County District Attorney’s Office. She is set to stand trial in February.

Prosecutors said law enforcement first became aware of her alleged scheme in August 2015, when one of the company’s authors said she noticed several discrepancies in her royalty payments.

A further investigation revealed Koretko was manipulating monthly sales reports to indicate lower revenues, and then pocketing the difference, according to the Weld County District Attorney’s Office.

She’s also accused of, in some cases, claiming books were bestsellers when they weren’t, as well as tax evasion.

On the website for Koretko’s company, JK Publishing, the main goal is listed as “to help authors become successful in their trade.”

Under the penname Jana Leigh, Koretko has published multiple book series, including "Denver Pack" -- the story of Denver-based werewolves.

According to her website, she’s also written under the penname Harley McRide.

