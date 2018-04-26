Families priced out of Seattle as cost of living skyrockets

Seattle has become the poster child for extreme rapid growth.

The nation’s second fastest growing city, according to Forbes magazine, is the crane capital of America.

Over the past five years, rents have climbed more than any other city in the country, and home values are up 88 percent.

It’s not only housing either. The overall cost of living has soared 36 percent higher than the rest of the country.

The impact is visible under our overpasses and in our parks; Seattle’s homeless population has ballooned to the third largest in the country.

It’s visible in the suburbs, where schools are overcrowded in parts of Snohomish and Pierce Counties as families are priced out of the city.

This series explores a side of the affordability crisis that is rarely visible.

We profiled long-time Seattleites with good jobs, who are now struggling to make ends meet with the rapid rise in the cost of living. They got candid about their changing neighborhoods, the sacrifices they’ve had to make to stay in the city, how they feed their family and their fears about the future.

They’re all forced to answer the question: Is it worth it?

Share your story with KING 5 by emailing pricedout@king5.com

INFOGRAPHIC: Rising cost of living index in Seattle