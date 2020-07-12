'It's been quite a roller coaster': Federal judge reinstates DACA

The program President Trump has sought to cancel since 2017, has been fully restored by a federal judge. As many as 300,000 new applicants could now be eligible.

DENVER — On the first Friday of December – five months after the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program was suspended – a federal judge restored the program for an estimated 640,000 DACA recipients. It's a program the Trump Administration has tried to end several times since 2017.

"It's been quite a roller coaster – ups and downs and all around," said Fryda Faugier Ferreira, a DACA recipient in Denver. "This week," she said, "we're on the upscale."

Like everyone in the program, Faugier Ferreira clears a background check, advances her education in the United States and pays hundreds of dollars for a work permit every two years. All to live and work in the U.S. legally.

But her status under DACA has been threatened many times in the last four years, most recently this summer.

In July, the acting secretary for the Department of Homeland Security suspended DACA, restricting the program to people who were already enrolled and limiting work permits from two years to one.

Once again, leaving people like Faugier Ferreira in limbo.

"I had to sit down and have conversations with my parents saying, what now? Is it better for me to leave? Go back to Mexico and try to build up my life there and then just figure it out?" said the 23-year-old, tearing up. "I had no idea. Honestly, anytime I sat down to think about what I would do, I would just cry and panic because I couldn't sit there and think of leaving my family."

Friday, after five anxious months, a federal judge restored DACA for an estimated 640,000 recipients, including Faugier Ferreira.

"The memo by the Department of Homeland Security was not only invalid and illegal, it was also mean spirited," said Hans Meyer, an immigration lawyer and the founder of The Meyer Law Office in Denver. "This decision is really the federal district court reprimanding the Department of Homeland Security and saying, your memo was unlawful and invalid," he explained.

According to Meyer, there are nearly 15,000 people with DACA status in Colorado. The Meyer Law Office represents roughly 500 immigrants who are DACA recipients, or are eligible to apply now that the program is reinstated.

"We're definitely celebrating this decision out of the court," Meyer said Sunday, two days after the federal court ruling. "But then the question becomes, what does the long haul look like?"

"It is hard to be excited about it," Faugier Ferreira agreed. "Because it could be something different next week. We never know."

Faugier Ferreira and Meyer are joined by hundreds of thousands of people who want a path to citizenship for DACA recipients.

That would require Congress to act by passing a law with a firm path to citizenship.

"Every one of them is paying taxes, every one of them is working, every one of them is contributing to our community," Meyer said of his DACA clients. "I think it's far past time for us to sit down as a country and figure this out."

The judge also said the government must announce the changes to the DACA program on its website by Monday, and start accepting first-time applications and renewal requests again.

As many as 300,000 new applicants could now be eligible, according to the lawyers who pushed for the reinstatement.