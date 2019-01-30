LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Christian Private School is hiring.

They need a new head coach for their football program, which took a five year hiatus after enrollment dipped and administrators decided to stick with their strongest fall sport - soccer.

When the football team takes the field this year it’ll be an eight man team, not the traditional eleven man team.

“We felt like if we were going to field the best team, eight man was going to be the best way to go,” said Kevin Haidle, who surveyed parents to ensure there was interest.

The survey showed that about 20 of the school's 153 students wanted to play. The CHSSA, or the high school athletics governing body in Colorado, allowed it even though it would be a bit big for an eight man team. The ideal number of players for a full 11 man team is 25 to 30.

Haidle says he’s excited just to be able to offer middle school students something to look forward to. Football is a draw for many kids.

“We are in a culture where other schools are dropping their program and now we get to offer that, and we want to offer that well. Now we are a space where kids can come to play," Haidle said.

Football is by far the most popular sport among high school athletes. More than a million play each year across the country. But the nationwide decline mirrors Colorado, which peaked about ten years ago.

“Obviously the issue that a lot of parents are talking about is violence in the sport and head injuries,” said Roger Pielke Jr., Director of the Sports Governance Center at University of Colorado Boulder.

He gathered national data and numbers from CHSSA to watch the trends over the years. Participation in the state peaked around 18,000 in 2006. Last season there were less than 16,000. While the numbers aren’t “hard and fast”, they do dip at peculiar times.

“If you look at the data you see a big drop after Junior Seau committed suicide and another big drop after the Will Smith concussion movie came out,” said Pielke.

In publishing the data, Pielke has connected with coaches trying to better understand what the future of high school football looks like.

“Absolutely there are changes being made. At the youth level probably the most significant change is to try and get little kids into flag football as an alternative to tackle football. But it’s not clear what that means for the future of the sport,” Pielke said.

He points out that while national data is trending down, there are states with strong football cultures like Texas and Alabama that are still showing increases in high school football participants.

In Colorado, some teams are switching to eight man teams. Some are eliminating programs altogether. Haidle and Denver Christian hope to pump up it’s program with a new coach who will focus on proper technique while putting players in new gear made for a violent game.

“There's a lot of research and new technology that we feel comfortable about. That’s one of the things, in a startup program, we are going to do it well,” Haidle said.