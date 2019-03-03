SEVERANCE, Colo. — What the town of Severance, Colorado lacked in size, it made up for in laws.

“Oh yeah, we have plenty of weird laws,” said Kyle Rietkerk, assistant to the town administrator.

Rietkerk pulled a box from a shelf in the basement of Severance town hall. He sorted through binders filled with old town records and ordinances. He started reading through the list of what was once banned in Severance.

“No horses, asses, mules, cattle, sheep, swine or goat shall be permitted to run at large within the town of Severance,” he read. “Here’s the one that originally made it so only dogs could be owned in Severance.”

Rietkerk pointed to another ordinance that banned pool tables and dart boards without a town-issued license. Of all the old and outdated laws, one ban put Severance on the map.

“Snowballs,” Rietkerk. “Snowball throwing, projectiles, all that stuff.”

Rietkerk said a law from the 1920s, later amended in the 1960s, made it illegal to have a snowball fight in Severance. Section 10-5-80 of the municipal code reads, "It is unlawful for any person to throw or shoot any stone or any other missile upon or at any person, animal, building, tree or other public or private property; or at or against any vehicle or equipment designed for the transportation of persons or property.”

Reitkerk said snowballs were considered illegal based on the loose interpretation of “missile.” But all of that changed last December when a near-century-old law encountered 9-year-old Dane Best.

“I changed the law,” Dane said. “You couldn’t throw snowballs. It was illegal.”

Dane made his first plea before the town board on Nov. 5 and returned on Dec. 3 to cameras from local TV stations and newspapers.

"Today's kids need reasons to play outside research suggests that a lack of exposure to the outside can lead to obesity ADHD anxiety and depression,” Dane told the board. “Kids want to have snowball fights without breaking the law.”

Board members voted unanimously to change the wording of the outdated law.

“Sounds like you’ve just changed the law, buddy!” Mayor Pro-Tem Matt Gordon announced to cheers and applause.

After the vote, Dane faced his first interviews, and from there, his story snowballed.

“Man, the snowball joke is old,” Kyle Rietkerk laughed.

Rietkerk had his fill of snow puns as the story of Dane Best circled the globe.

“I still have some people from Japan who are contacting me who are making a comic book out of it,” Rietkerk said.

The town handled many of the media requests and forwarded the rest to the Best family.

“We’re still in shock, too,” said Brooke Best, Dane’s mother. “It started out as the little town of Severance, you know, 6,000 people.”

The Bests now have a collection of snowball stories.

“This one’s from Lincoln, Nebraska,” Brooke Best said, picking up a newspaper from the stack on the dining room table. “This one’s from Madison, South Dakota.”

“This one’s from Europe,” Dane said, showing off the German magazine.

The 9-year-old did his best to decipher the words in the article but only recognized two.

“Dane Best,” he said, pointing to his name in print.

In addition to articles, an author wrote a children’s book based on Dane’s story. Talk show hosts are interested in booking Dane as a guest and movie producers have come calling, too.

“It’s crazy. I never had that much attention before,” Dane said.

Brooke Best and her husband, Derrick, are proud of their son. They didn’t expect the attention either, but they understand it.

“I think people just want to see something positive in the world,” Brooke Best said.

While he changed the Severance snowball law, Dane had to wait weeks for snow. It came in the first week of February and blanketed the Bests’ backyard. On Feb. 8, the family invited the neighborhood kids over for a snowball fight – the first law-abiding battle in nearly a century.

“They’ve been waiting for this snow,” Brooke Best said.

