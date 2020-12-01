AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police were looking for suspects after five people were shot at a party Saturday night at an apartment complex near East Iliff Avenue and South Buckley Road.

Police responded to the shooting just before 11 p.m. Saturday in the 17100 block of East Adriatic Place.

Two of the victims were adults and three were juveniles, according to the Aurora Police Department. All were in serious condition and expected to survive.

Police said there were likely multiple suspects. They asked that anyone with information to call the dispatch center at (303) 627-3100.