ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -- Staff at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm became concerned Tuesday morning when they found pieces of clothing inside the zoo's Nile Crocodile exhibit.

Then they found the blood.

Concerned, staff called police. They say officers responded, "We think we found your guy."

Officers had found a man in his boxers, bloody, claiming to have been bitten by a crocodile. Police later arrested the man.

Farm employees told First Coast News that surveillance video shows the unidentified man breaking into the farm fully clothed and tight walking on a fence that surrounds the enclosure. You can see him then walking around inside the crocodile enclosure, knocking down a statue and then jumping into the pond that had three crocodiles.

Part of the video shows the man struggling in the water. A surveillance video expert says this is when the crocodile bit the man on either the foot or leg. Parts of the struggle are obscured by obstacles in the video.

Staff says the fence the man tight walked had the crocodile pit on one side and on the other side, there was a lagoon with hundreds of alligators. They also say the clothing he left behind included a pair of crocs.

First Coast News is working on this story and will bring you a live update starting at 5 p.m.

© 2018 WTLV