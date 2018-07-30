KUSA — A former lieutenant with the Aurora Police Department has been found guilty of using a criminal database to help his then-girlfriend get a job using a false identity.

An Arapahoe County jury found Leland Silver guilty of first-degree official misconduct on Friday. The 47-year-old has been stripped of his Colorado peace officer certification and sentenced to 30 days in jail with 12 months of probation, according to a news release from the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Silver had already been fired from the Aurora Police Department. He has been in trouble before: He was arrested for driving under the influence after he was found passed out behind the wheel of a running car in Denver late last year.

Silver's ex-girlfriend reported his misuse of the criminal database system in April 2017, according to prosecutors. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation later determined the crime occurred in May 2015.

Silver’s ex-girlfriend had a criminal record, and according to prosecutors, he used a criminal justice database to find someone with her same name and no criminal record in hopes this could allow her to pass a criminal background check.

He then texted his then-girlfriend that woman’s driver’s license information – which included her birthday and Social Security number.

Prosecutors said there is no evidence the girlfriend actually used that information to get a job.

As of November 2017, Silver had been with the Aurora Police Department for 15 years.

