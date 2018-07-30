KUSA — While she waits for a fancy fiberglass prosthesis, you could say Tracy Hickey is in leg limbo.

“I’m in between legs right now!” She laughed, raising her temporary prosthetic leg. “I’ve gone through this with a lot of humor, and I think that’s really important to get through anything.”

Tracy Hickey donated her leg to a seach-and-rescue team.

On May 21, 2016, Hickey and her husband were climbing Devils Tower in northeastern Wyoming. The couple, both avid climbers, were celebrating Tracy’s 56th birthday. The accident happened the day after her birthday.

“We were finishing a climb. We were rappelling down,” Hickey said. “Long story short, there was a rope mishap and human error.”

Hickey remembers the sound of the rope zipping through the belay device. The rope sliced open her hand and she knew she was falling.

“I flipped over and came into the rock and then continued to tumble for about another 30 feet,” she said.

Hickey said she fell a total of about 40 feet. Her right foot slammed into the rockface and shattered her talus bone.

“It’s a pretty important bone of your foot because that’s what your lower leg rotates around,” she said. “Really, I am very, very fortunate that that was the only bone I broke.”

With help from fellow climbers and park rangers, Hickey made it down to paramedics waiting at the base of Devils Tower. She spent a day in the hospital in South Dakota and was airlifted to Swedish Medical Center.

A trauma surgeon told her she faced two options: fusing her foot to her lower leg or amputation. She decided letting her leg go was the best choice for her active lifestyle.

A few days before the operation, Hickey posted about it on Facebook. She received an unexpected message from one of her husband’s high school friends. The woman worked for a search and rescue group in Seattle, Washington.

“She Facebooked me and said, ‘So sorry about your surgery. I have kind of a bizarre question for you. Would you consider donating your limb?’” Hickey said. “I immediately wrote back, ‘Absolutely!’”

With the friend’s help, Hickey got in touch with Colorado Task Force 1, Urban Search and Rescue. The Colorado-based FEMA team responds to disasters around the country. They told Hickey they’d be happy to take her leg to help train their cadaver dogs.

“They love it when they get a limb,” Hickey smiled. “It was like a big ‘yay’ thing for them.”

Hickey called her surgeon’s office to tell them about her wishes. She had to place another call to the hospital where the surgery would be performed. Hickey said she signed paperwork ahead of the operation authorizing the donation.

On Dec. 15, 2017, surgeons at Banner Fort Collins Medical Center amputated the lower portion of Hickey’s right leg. Colorado Task Force 1 picked it up from the hospital.

“It made me feel really good to be like, ‘My leg is going to do some good for somebody,’” Hickey said.

Hickey hopes to meet members of the Colorado Task Force 1 team soon and watch them train with their cadaver dogs.

“I hope that my story is shared and that search and rescue teams around the country get more donations,” she said.

