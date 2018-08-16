KUSA — It's game day, Broncos Country!

The Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears kickoff tonight at 7 p.m. at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

The game will be broadcast on KTVD Channel 20 with coverage starting at 6 p.m.

Broncos fans, you have a chance to be featured during 9NEWS' halftime report and post-game coverage of every preseason game! Upload your fan photos to http://yourtake.9news.com or email to yourtake@9news.com. You may see your photo on display on the 9NEWS anchor set!

Join the conversation with 9NEWS and the 9NEWS Broncos Insiders on social media all day long with the hashtag #WeAreBRONCOS. Your #WeAreBRONCOS tweets or Instagram posts may be featured on 9NEWS or in our game chat below.

KUSA

You're invited to chat with us during the game by logging in or commenting as a guest. If you don't see the chat, tap here.

© 2018 KUSA-TV