Kansas City, MO — Are the Broncos ready to make a statement?

A Broncos win in Kansas City would send a message to the NFL that the Broncos are serious about making the playoffs.

Join the game day conversation with 9NEWS and the 9NEWS Broncos Insiders in our chat below or on social media with the hashtag #WeAreBRONCOS.

Broncos fans, upload your fan photos to http://yourtake.9news.com or email to yourtake@9news.com. You may see your photo featured on 9NEWS!

CHECK OUT | Your Broncos fan photos and videos

If you don't see the live scoreboard, tap here.

© 2018 KUSA-TV